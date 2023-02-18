Three-day Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
The much-awaited 51st Rose Festival kicked off at Rose Garden amidst fanfare, on Friday
There are 831 varieties of roses, different hues decorating the landscape, breathtaking floral displays, innovative new designs and exhibits on display.
The three-day festival was formally inaugurated by UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit in the presence of MP Kirron Kher and Mayor Anup Gupta.
The Governor said that “what makes Chandigarh Rose Festival unique and special is the high level of local public participation”.
Rajasthani dance, Bean Jogi, Himachali Nati, Ghoomar, Bhavai were performed by artistes on the opening day of the event
The selfie booth and swachhata stall in the garden were also inaugurated Friday
Light-and-sound show, brass and pipe band competition, photography exhibition are some of the charms during the event.