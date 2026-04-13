The Ultimate Adventure List: Recent Books You Can’t Put Down

Apr 13, 2026
A scholar travels to a remote Nordic village to study faeries but soon becomes entangled in magical dangers and hidden worlds. The book blends academic curiosity with a magical expedition into mysterious realms.
Source: amazon.in
A thrilling fantasy adventure set in a brutal dragon-riding war college. The story follows Violet Sorrengail as she trains to become a dragon rider while facing deadly challenges and political intrigue. The novel became one of the most talked-about adventure fantasies in recent years.
Source: amazon.in
Set thousands of years in the future, this imaginative novel follows a quest across a strange world filled with ancient technology and mysterious forces, capturing the spirit of classic adventure stories.
Source: amazon.in
The third book in the Empyrean series continues the dangerous dragon-rider saga with new battles, secrets, and epic quests, keeping readers hooked with nonstop adventure.
Source: amazon.in
This swashbuckling novel follows a retired pirate who returns to the sea for one last mission. Filled with sea monsters, treasure hunts, and magical islands, it’s a modern pirate adventure inspired by Middle Eastern folklore.
Source: amazon.in
In a world threatened by giant monsters, an unusual detective investigates a mysterious death that could endanger an entire empire. The story mixes mystery with epic adventure.
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This epic story follows generations of explorers shaping and colonizing a distant planet. The narrative mixes ecological discovery, political intrigue, and large scale exploration.
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A mysterious fortress becomes the setting for a strange and perilous quest. With bizarre creatures and labyrinthine spaces, the novel offers a surreal but gripping adventure.
Source: amazon.in
Facts you didn’t know about Asha Bhosle