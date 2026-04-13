Apr 13, 2026

The Ultimate Adventure List: Recent Books You Can’t Put Down

Aanya Mehta

Emily Wilde’s Encyclopaedia of Faeries by Heather Fawcett

A scholar travels to a remote Nordic village to study faeries but soon becomes entangled in magical dangers and hidden worlds. The book blends academic curiosity with a magical expedition into mysterious realms.

Source: amazon.in

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

A thrilling fantasy adventure set in a brutal dragon-riding war college. The story follows Violet Sorrengail as she trains to become a dragon rider while facing deadly challenges and political intrigue. The novel became one of the most talked-about adventure fantasies in recent years.

Source: amazon.in

Moonbound by Robin Sloan

Set thousands of years in the future, this imaginative novel follows a quest across a strange world filled with ancient technology and mysterious forces, capturing the spirit of classic adventure stories.

Source: amazon.in

Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros

The third book in the Empyrean series continues the dangerous dragon-rider saga with new battles, secrets, and epic quests, keeping readers hooked with nonstop adventure.

Source: amazon.in

The Adventures of Amina al‑Sirafi by Shannon Chakraborty

This swashbuckling novel follows a retired pirate who returns to the sea for one last mission. Filled with sea monsters, treasure hunts, and magical islands, it’s a modern pirate adventure inspired by Middle Eastern folklore.

Source: amazon.in

The Tainted Cup by Robert Jackson Bennett

In a world threatened by giant monsters, an unusual detective investigates a mysterious death that could endanger an entire empire. The story mixes mystery with epic adventure.

Source: amazon.in

The Terraformers by Annalee Newitz

This epic story follows generations of explorers shaping and colonizing a distant planet. The narrative mixes ecological discovery, political intrigue, and large scale exploration.

Source: amazon.in

The West Passage by Jared Pechaček

A mysterious fortress becomes the setting for a strange and perilous quest. With bizarre creatures and labyrinthine spaces, the novel offers a surreal but gripping adventure.

Source: amazon.in

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