The top eight Amanda Seyfried movies worth watching

May 01, 2026
A heartfelt romance that showcases her ability to carry emotional, love driven narratives.
Source: wikipedia
A quiet, introspective drama where she delivers a subtle yet powerful performance.
Source: wikipedia
A darker turn, she plays a woman racing against time to find her missing sister.
Source: wikipedia
A cult favourite horror- comedy where Seyfried balances vulnerability and strength.
Source: wikipedia
She brings grace and warmth to Cosette in this grand musical adaptation.
Source: wikipedia
A feel good musical where Seyfried shines with her vocals and charm, set against sunny Greek backdrops.
Source: wikipedia
Her portrayal of Marion Davies earned critical acclaim and an Oscar nomination.
Source: wikipedia
Her breakout role as the hilariously clueless Karen Smith made her instantly memorable in this teen classic.
Source: wikipedia
Movies set in the Medieval era you need to watch