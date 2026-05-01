May 01, 2026

The top eight Amanda Seyfried movies worth watching

Aanya Mehta

Dear John

A heartfelt romance that showcases her ability to carry emotional, love driven narratives.

Source: wikipedia

First Reformed

A quiet, introspective drama where she delivers a subtle yet powerful performance.

Source: wikipedia

Gone

A darker turn, she plays a woman racing against time to find her missing sister.

Source: wikipedia

Jennifer's Body

A cult favourite horror- comedy where Seyfried balances vulnerability and strength.

Source: wikipedia

Les Misérables

She brings grace and warmth to Cosette in this grand musical adaptation.

Source: wikipedia

Mamma Mia!

A feel good musical where Seyfried shines with her vocals and charm, set against sunny Greek backdrops.

Source: wikipedia

Mank

Her portrayal of Marion Davies earned critical acclaim and an Oscar nomination.

Source: wikipedia

Mean Girls

Her breakout role as the hilariously clueless Karen Smith made her instantly memorable in this teen classic.

Source: wikipedia

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