The Most Heroic Dogs in History

May 13, 2026
Apollo was among the first search and rescue dogs deployed after the September 11 attacks. Despite debris and fire, he continued searching for survivors at Ground Zero and later received the Dickin Medal for bravery.
Source: american kennel club
Balto became famous after helping deliver diphtheria antitoxin through brutal Alaskan weather during the 1925 Serum Run to Nome, helping save countless lives.
Source: wikimedia commons
Barry was a Saint Bernard rescue dog in the Swiss Alps during the early 1800s and is believed to have saved more than 40 people stranded in snowstorms.
Source: wikimedia commons
Laika, a stray dog from Moscow, became the first living creature to orbit Earth aboard Sputnik 2 in 1957. Though she did not survive, her mission paved the way for future human spaceflight.
Source: wikimedia commons
This tiny Yorkshire Terrier served during World War II, helping soldiers by carrying communication wires through narrow pipes and comforting wounded troops in hospitals.
Source: wikimedia commons
Sergeant Stubby served alongside American troops during World War I. He warned soldiers about gas attacks, located wounded troops, and reportedly even captured a German spy.
Source: wikimedia commons
Swansea Jack, a black retriever from Wales, became famous during the 1930s for rescuing at least 27 people from drowning in rivers and docks.
Source: wikimedia commons
Although Balto became more famous, Togo actually covered the longest and most dangerous stretch of the Serum Run, traveling nearly 260 miles through deadly conditions. (Left-most in the picture)
Source: wikimedia commons
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