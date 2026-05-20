May 20, 2026

The Hairiest Animals to Ever Exist

Aanya Mehta

Angora Rabbit

Angora rabbits are known for their incredibly fluffy wool like fur, which grows continuously and requires regular grooming.

Source: unsplash

Highland Cattle

These long-haired Scottish cattle are famous for their shaggy coats and thick bangs that protect them from harsh weather.

Source: wikimedia commons

Musk Ox

Musk oxen possess an ultra warm undercoat called qiviut, considered one of the finest and warmest natural fibres in the world.

Source: wikimedia commons

Old English Sheepdog

This iconic shaggy dog breed is covered in long thick fur originally suited for colder pastoral environments.

Source: wikimedia commons

Pallas's Cat

This elusive wild cat from Central Asia has one of the densest fur coats of any feline, helping it endure freezing степpe climates.

Source: wikimedia commons

Sloth

Sloths may not look fluffy, but their coarse fur supports entire ecosystems of algae and insects living within it.

Source: wikimedia commons

Woolly Mammoth

One of the hairiest animals in history, woolly mammoths were covered in thick shaggy fur that helped them survive Ice Age conditions.

Source: wikimedia commons

Yak

Native to Himalayan and Tibetan highlands, yaks have dense woolly coats that help them survive freezing mountain climates.

Source: wikimedia commons

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