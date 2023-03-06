The deadliest battles of conflict between Ukraine and Russia
In scenes reminiscent of the First World War, Bakhmut, a small mining town in Eastern Ukraine, lies in flaming ruins, surrounded by hundreds of lines of defensive trenches.
Ukraine is sending elite units to reinforce the area, while Russian army and Wagner group forces are advancing into Bakhmut's northern suburbs, according to the British Defence Ministry's daily intelligence bulletin.
The battle has raged for seven months.
A bridge linking Bakhmut to the primary supply route from Chasiv Yar has been destroyed.
Moscow considers Bakhmut a crucial step towards taking control of the Donbas industrial region, which is one of their top priorities.
Bakhmut represents the devastating effects of the war, which has caused the death of thousands, injured many more, displaced millions, and left parts of Ukraine in ruins