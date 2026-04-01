Apr 01, 2026

The Best Books for Your Next Long-Haul Flight

Aanya Mehta

A Wrinkle in Time

A sci-fi classic that combines adventure and imagination, great for escaping reality while flying.

Source: amazon.in

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

A sci-fi classic that combines adventure and imagination, great for escaping reality while flying.

Source: amazon.in

Lord of the Flies

A gripping and thought provoking story about survival and human nature, perfect for deep reading time.

Source: amazon.in

The Book Thief

An emotional and beautifully written story that keeps you deeply engaged throughout your journey.

Source: amazon.in

The Diary of a Young Girl

A powerful and deeply personal read that makes long hours feel meaningful and reflective.

Source: amazon.in

The Hunger Games

A fast-paced dystopian thriller that’s nearly impossible to put down perfect for binge-reading mid-air.

Source: amazon.in

The Two Towers

A rich, detailed fantasy that fully immerses you, perfect for long haul journeys where you want to get lost in a world.

Source: amazon.in

White Oleander

An underrated yet captivating novel filled with emotion and vivid storytelling, great for long flights.

Source: amazon.in

Animals that recently became extinct