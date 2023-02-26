In El Salvador's new open 'mega prison', 1000s inked inmates move in
On Friday, the government of El Salvador transferred thousands of individuals suspected of being involved in gangs to a newly opened "mega-prison"
Around 2,000 accused gang members were moved to the 40,000-person-capacity prison, considered to be the largest in the Americas.
In videos released of the the transfer, inmates stripped down to white shorts with their heads shaved are seen running into the new prison.
More than 64,000 suspects have been arrested in the anti-crime dragnet.
According to El Salvador's new law, arrests can be made without warrants and detainees no longer have the right to a lawyer.
Human rights organisations argue that innocent people have been caught up in the policy, including at least dozens who have died in police custody.