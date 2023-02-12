Orphaned by quake, Syrian kids find home at makeshift shelters
AP
Monday’s earthquake in northern Syria and southeastern Turkey killed more than 28,000 people.
AP
AP
Doctors say it’s impossible to say how many children lost their parents.
AP
UNICEF said it's monitoring children whose parents are missing or killed, and providing them food, clothes and medicine
AP
AP
They are also trying to track down extended family members who might be able to care for them
AP
AP
In Turkey, children without families are being taken care of in state institutions and placed with registered foster families
AP
Reuters
Near the opposition-held Syrian town of Azaz, an NGO has set up a makeshift orphanage that currently houses about 40 children
AP
AP
