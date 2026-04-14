Apr 14, 2026

Surprising Facts About Dr BR Ambedkar on His 135th Birth Anniversary

Aanya Mehta

First Indian with a PhD in Economics Abroad

He was among the first Indians to pursue and complete a PhD in Economics overseas, breaking barriers at a time when such opportunities were rare.

Source: wikimedia commons

He Was a Prolific Writer

He wrote extensively on topics like economics, caste, religion, and politics. His works, such as Annihilation of Caste, remain influential even today.

Source: amazon.in

Champion of Women’s Rights

He strongly advocated for gender equality and worked on reforms like the Hindu Code Bill, aiming to improve women’s rights in India.

Source: wikimedia commons

He Knew Several Languages

Dr. Ambedkar was fluent in multiple languages, including English, Marathi, Hindi, Sanskrit, and others, showcasing his intellectual versatility.

Source: wikimedia commons

He Converted to Buddhism

In 1956, he embraced Buddhism along with thousands of followers, marking a historic social movement against caste discrimination.

Source: wikimedia commons

He Held Multiple Doctorates

Dr. Ambedkar earned doctorates from prestigious institutions like Columbia University and the London School of Economics, making him one of the most highly educated leaders of his time.

Source: wikimedia commons

Bharat Ratna Awardee (Posthumously)

He was awarded India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 1990, recognizing his immense contribution to the nation.

Source: wikimedia commons

Key Force Behind the RBI Concept

Dr. Ambedkar’s research and recommendations played a crucial role in the formation of the Reserve Bank of India, shaping India’s financial system.

Source: wikimedia commons

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