Surprising Facts About Dr BR Ambedkar on His 135th Birth Anniversary

Apr 14, 2026
He was among the first Indians to pursue and complete a PhD in Economics overseas, breaking barriers at a time when such opportunities were rare.
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He wrote extensively on topics like economics, caste, religion, and politics. His works, such as Annihilation of Caste, remain influential even today.
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He strongly advocated for gender equality and worked on reforms like the Hindu Code Bill, aiming to improve women’s rights in India.
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Dr. Ambedkar was fluent in multiple languages, including English, Marathi, Hindi, Sanskrit, and others, showcasing his intellectual versatility.
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In 1956, he embraced Buddhism along with thousands of followers, marking a historic social movement against caste discrimination.
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Dr. Ambedkar earned doctorates from prestigious institutions like Columbia University and the London School of Economics, making him one of the most highly educated leaders of his time.
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He was awarded India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 1990, recognizing his immense contribution to the nation.
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Dr. Ambedkar’s research and recommendations played a crucial role in the formation of the Reserve Bank of India, shaping India’s financial system.
Source: wikimedia commons
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