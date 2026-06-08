Jun 08, 2026

Fascinating sunbird species to look out for

Aanya Mehta

Crimson Sunbird

Found across Southeast Asia, this striking species features a brilliant crimson-red body contrasted with dark wings and a curved black bill.

Source: wikimedia commons

Fire-Tailed Sunbird

One of the Himalayas' most spectacular birds, the Fire-Tailed Sunbird combines a fiery orange tail with brilliant green plumage, making it unforgettable.

Source: wikimedia commons

Green-Tailed Sunbird

Found in the Himalayan region, this elegant bird is recognized by its emerald-green tail and vibrant metallic coloration.

Source: wikimedia commons

Marico Sunbird

A southern African beauty, the Marico Sunbird sports iridescent green and purple plumage and is often seen feeding on flowering shrubs.

Source: wikimedia commons

Mrs. Gould's Sunbird

Among the most colourful sunbirds in Asia, males display a dazzling combination of scarlet, yellow, green, and violet plumage.

Source: wikimedia commons

Olive-Backed Sunbird

A common sight in gardens and forests from Southeast Asia to Australia, it is known for its bright yellow belly and iridescent blue throat.

Source: wikimedia commons

Palestine Sunbird

Native to the Middle East, this species is admired for its glossy metallic feathers that flash shades of green, blue, and purple in sunlight.

Source: wikimedia commons

Purple Sunbird

One of the most familiar sunbirds in the Indian subcontinent, the male transforms into a shimmering metallic purple-black during the breeding season.

Source: wikimedia commons

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