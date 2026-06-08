Fascinating sunbird species to look out for

Jun 08, 2026
Found across Southeast Asia, this striking species features a brilliant crimson-red body contrasted with dark wings and a curved black bill.
Source: wikimedia commons
One of the Himalayas' most spectacular birds, the Fire-Tailed Sunbird combines a fiery orange tail with brilliant green plumage, making it unforgettable.
Source: wikimedia commons
Found in the Himalayan region, this elegant bird is recognized by its emerald-green tail and vibrant metallic coloration.
Source: wikimedia commons
A southern African beauty, the Marico Sunbird sports iridescent green and purple plumage and is often seen feeding on flowering shrubs.
Source: wikimedia commons
Among the most colourful sunbirds in Asia, males display a dazzling combination of scarlet, yellow, green, and violet plumage.
Source: wikimedia commons
A common sight in gardens and forests from Southeast Asia to Australia, it is known for its bright yellow belly and iridescent blue throat.
Source: wikimedia commons
Native to the Middle East, this species is admired for its glossy metallic feathers that flash shades of green, blue, and purple in sunlight.
Source: wikimedia commons
One of the most familiar sunbirds in the Indian subcontinent, the male transforms into a shimmering metallic purple-black during the breeding season.
Source: wikimedia commons
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