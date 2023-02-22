AP Photo
The date Feb. 24, 2022 was cataclysmic for Ukraine, course-changing for Russia & history-shaping for the wider world
Friday marks a full year of killing & destruction felt even beyond the borders of both Russia and Ukraine
Millions of Ukrainians have been uprooted from their homes & at least 8,000 non-combatants have been confirmed killed – with nearly 13,300 injured
Tens of billions of dollars poured into weaponry that is making war ever-more lethal
Russia today is more isolated than at any time since the Cold War. It’s economy is labouring under Western sanctions
Threat of extinction as a free nation is pushing Ukraine into an ever-closer orbit with the EU, the US and the wider West
Putin is losing energy leverage over Europe as it veers away from Russian gas and most Russian oil
Ukraine has won hearts abroad evidenced by foreign fighters and aid workers risking their lives on Ukrainian battlefields
And despite the failure to secure quick victory, Putin’s grip on power remains firm
It is said that history is written by war’s victors. But at this point, the invasion’s outcome is far from clear
