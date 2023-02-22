A YEAR OF RUSSIA'S WAR IN UKRAINE: IS THERE NO END IN SIGHT

AP Photo

The date Feb. 24, 2022 was cataclysmic for Ukraine, course-changing for Russia & history-shaping for the wider world

AP Photo

Friday marks a full year of killing & destruction felt even beyond the borders of both Russia and Ukraine

AP Photo

Millions of Ukrainians have been uprooted from their homes & at least 8,000 non-combatants have been confirmed killed – with nearly 13,300 injured

AP Photo

Tens of billions of dollars poured into weaponry that is making war ever-more lethal

AP Photo

Russia today is more isolated than at any time since the Cold War. It’s economy is labouring under Western sanctions

AP Photo

Threat of extinction as a free nation is pushing Ukraine into an ever-closer orbit with the EU, the US and the wider West

AP Photo

Putin is losing energy leverage over Europe as it veers away from Russian gas and most Russian oil

AP Photo

Ukraine has won hearts abroad evidenced by foreign fighters and aid workers risking their lives on Ukrainian battlefields

AP Photo

And despite the failure to secure quick victory, Putin’s grip on power remains firm

AP Photo

It is said that history is written by war’s victors. But at this point, the invasion’s outcome is far from clear

AP Photo

