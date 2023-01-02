Storm leaves California reeling under threat of floods on New Year’s Day

Residents of a Northern California community were ordered to evacuate ahead of imminent flooding.   (AP Photo)

A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday.  (AP Photo)

Sacramento County authorities issued an evacuation order late Sunday for residents of the low-lying community   (AP Photo)

Emergency crews rescued motorists on New Year’s Eve into Sunday morning and the highway remained closed.  (AP Photo)

Here, traffic maneuvers around a fallen tree after a it was blown over by a passing storm.  (AP Photo)

 In this photo, several large boulders lie in the street that fell onto Highway 50 just east of Kyburz during a storm.  (AP Photo)