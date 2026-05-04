May 04, 2026

Spider species you didn’t know existed

Aanya Mehta

Fringed Ornamental Tarantula

Found in South Asia, this striking tarantula features intricate patterns and vibrant colours, making it both beautiful and rare.

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Goliath Birdeater

One of the largest spiders on Earth, this tarantula can grow as big as a dinner plate. Despite its name, it rarely eats birds.

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Happy Face Spider

Native to Hawaii, this tiny spider has markings that resemble a smiling face, making it one of the cutest creepy-crawlies around.

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Huntsman Spider

Known for their speed and size, huntsman spiders can run sideways and are often found in homes, harmless but intimidating.

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Mirror Spider

This spider’s abdomen looks like it’s covered in tiny mirrors. The reflective patches can expand or shrink, creating a dazzling effect.

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Ogre-Faced Spider

With enormous eyes for night vision, this spider hunts by casting a net-like web over its prey, almost like a fisherman.

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Peacock Spider

Tiny but spectacular, male peacock spiders perform vibrant courtship dances, flashing colourful flaps like a miniature peacock.

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Spiny Orb-Weaver

Brightly coloured and covered in spikes, this spider looks more like a tiny crab or alien than a typical spider.

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