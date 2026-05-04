Spider species you didn’t know existed

May 04, 2026
Found in South Asia, this striking tarantula features intricate patterns and vibrant colours, making it both beautiful and rare.
Source: unsplash
One of the largest spiders on Earth, this tarantula can grow as big as a dinner plate. Despite its name, it rarely eats birds.
Source: unsplash
Native to Hawaii, this tiny spider has markings that resemble a smiling face, making it one of the cutest creepy-crawlies around.
Source: unsplash
Known for their speed and size, huntsman spiders can run sideways and are often found in homes, harmless but intimidating.
Source: unsplash
This spider’s abdomen looks like it’s covered in tiny mirrors. The reflective patches can expand or shrink, creating a dazzling effect.
Source: unsplash
With enormous eyes for night vision, this spider hunts by casting a net-like web over its prey, almost like a fisherman.
Source: unsplash
Tiny but spectacular, male peacock spiders perform vibrant courtship dances, flashing colourful flaps like a miniature peacock.
Source: unsplash
Brightly coloured and covered in spikes, this spider looks more like a tiny crab or alien than a typical spider.
Source: unsplash
Discover the everyday objects of ancient Greece