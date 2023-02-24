Congress leaders Sonia, Rahul Gandhi arrived in Raipur on Friday afternoon to attend the party's plenary session
@INCIndia
The party's three-day 85th plenary session began in the Chhattisgarh capital this morning
@INCIndia
Tribal folk artistes wearing colourful dresses accorded a grand welcome to the Gandhis at the Swami Vivekananda Airport Raipur amid beating of drums
@INCIndia
The artistes also presented a traditional dance to welcome the two leaders, when they arrived in a special aircraft shortly after 2.30 pm
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was present at the Raipur airport to receive them
PTI
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was present at the airport to welcome them , along with senior Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot, K C Venugopal and others
PTI
The plenary session is being held from February 24 to 26 at Rajyotsava Sthal in Nava Raipur
@INCIndia
