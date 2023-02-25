Snow, rain hit California in latest winter storm
AP
AP
Heavy snow and rain pounded California and other parts of the West on Friday in the USA's latest winter storm.
AP
Days of winter storms blacked out nearly 1 million homes and businesses from coast to coast and closed major roads.
AP
Blizzard warnings were posted in the Sierra Nevada and Southern California mountain ranges, where as much as 5 feet of snow was expected
AP
Here, snow is seen falling at Mammoth Mountain in the town of Mammoth Lakes, California.
Reuters
A high mountain pass north of Los Angeles also was closed for hours before finally reopening late Friday, although traffic was creeping along with a police escort.
AP
The National Weather Service warned of a “cold and dangerous winter storm” that would last through Saturday in California.
Reuters
In Michigan, hundreds of thousands of people remained without power Friday after a storm coated power lines, utility poles and branches with ice as thick as three-quarters of an inch.