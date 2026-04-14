Apr 14, 2026

Short Reads to Rejuvenate Your Workday

Aanya Mehta

84, Charing Cross Road

By Helene Hanff, this charming collection of letters between a writer and a bookseller is brief, witty, and delightful.

Source: amazon.in

Before the Coffee Gets Cold

By Toshikazu Kawaguchi, a short, magical novel about time travel in a café, gentle, emotional, and easy to read in parts.

Source: amazon.in

Coraline

By Neil Gaiman, this eerie yet engaging story is short, imaginative, and hard to put down.

Source: amazon.in

Nothing to See Here

By Kevin Wilson, this quirky and heartfelt story about spontaneous human combustion is surprisingly warm and funny.

Source: amazon.in

The Employees

By Olga Ravn, an unusual and short sci-fi read told through interview style entries, perfect for quick reading sessions.

Source: amazon.in

The Flatshare

Beth O'Leary delivers a light, romantic read told in a unique format, perfect for quick, feel good breaks.

Source: amazon.in

The House on Mango Street

Sandra Cisneros writes in short vignettes, making it easy to read in small chunks during breaks.

Source: amazon.in

Where'd You Go, Bernadette

By Maria Semple, this witty, fast paced novel is told through emails and notes, perfect for short reading bursts.

Source: amazon.in

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