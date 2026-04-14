Short Reads to Rejuvenate Your Workday

Apr 14, 2026
By Helene Hanff, this charming collection of letters between a writer and a bookseller is brief, witty, and delightful.
Source: amazon.in
By Toshikazu Kawaguchi, a short, magical novel about time travel in a café, gentle, emotional, and easy to read in parts.
Source: amazon.in
By Neil Gaiman, this eerie yet engaging story is short, imaginative, and hard to put down.
Source: amazon.in
By Kevin Wilson, this quirky and heartfelt story about spontaneous human combustion is surprisingly warm and funny.
Source: amazon.in
By Olga Ravn, an unusual and short sci-fi read told through interview style entries, perfect for quick reading sessions.
Source: amazon.in
Beth O'Leary delivers a light, romantic read told in a unique format, perfect for quick, feel good breaks.
Source: amazon.in
Sandra Cisneros writes in short vignettes, making it easy to read in small chunks during breaks.
Source: amazon.in
By Maria Semple, this witty, fast paced novel is told through emails and notes, perfect for short reading bursts.
Source: amazon.in
The Ultimate Adventure List: Recent Books You Can’t Put Down