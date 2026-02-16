Feb 16, 2026

Short Horror Reads That Will Blow Your Mind

Aanya Mehta

I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream by Harlan Ellison

A brutal, unsettling sci-fi horror about humanity trapped by a sadistic artificial intelligence. Short, intense, and unforgettable.

Source: amazon.in

Survivor Type by Stephen King

Claustrophobic and shocking, this short story shows how desperation can twist the human mind in horrifying ways.

Source: amazon.in

The Black Cat by Edgar Allan Poe

A dark exploration of cruelty, guilt, and self-destruction that builds toward a haunting climax.

Source: amazon.in

The Lottery by Shirley Jackson

Quiet, ordinary, and deeply disturbing, this story lulls you into comfort before delivering one of literature’s most shocking endings.

Source: amazon.in

The Monkey’s Paw by W. W. Jacobs

A cautionary tale about fate and desire, where every wish comes with a horrifying price.

Source: amazon.in

The Tell-Tale Heart by Edgar Allan Poe

A masterclass in psychological horror, this chilling story dives into guilt, madness, and a mind unravelling from within.

Source: amazon.in

The Yellow Wallpaper by Charlotte Perkins Gilman

A slow burning descent into madness that exposes psychological terror and social oppression in equal measure.

Source: amazon.in

Where Are You Going, Where Have You Been? by Joyce Carol Oates

Subtle and sinister, this story creates dread through suggestion rather than gore, making it quietly terrifying.

Source: amazon.in

Top Spring Flowers for Your Garden