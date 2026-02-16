Feb 16, 2026
A brutal, unsettling sci-fi horror about humanity trapped by a sadistic artificial intelligence. Short, intense, and unforgettable.
Source: amazon.in
Claustrophobic and shocking, this short story shows how desperation can twist the human mind in horrifying ways.
Source: amazon.in
A dark exploration of cruelty, guilt, and self-destruction that builds toward a haunting climax.
Source: amazon.in
Quiet, ordinary, and deeply disturbing, this story lulls you into comfort before delivering one of literature’s most shocking endings.
Source: amazon.in
A cautionary tale about fate and desire, where every wish comes with a horrifying price.
Source: amazon.in
A masterclass in psychological horror, this chilling story dives into guilt, madness, and a mind unravelling from within.
Source: amazon.in
A slow burning descent into madness that exposes psychological terror and social oppression in equal measure.
Source: amazon.in
Subtle and sinister, this story creates dread through suggestion rather than gore, making it quietly terrifying.
Source: amazon.in
Top Spring Flowers for Your Garden