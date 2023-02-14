At least three people were killed and five others injured after a person opened fire on campus at Michigan State University
Photo: Reuters
The shooter targeted two areas on campus. At 7.10 pm local time, shots were heard near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus of the university
Photo: Reuters
Another shooting was reported at around 7.56 pm at MSU Union, near IM East
Photo: AP
Interim deputy chief of the university police, Chris Rozman said they "tended to victims at both the scenes and an overwhelming law enforcement response to campus to help with this situation"
Photo: AP
All campus activities have been cancelled for the next 48 hours
Photos: AP
People were seen taking shelter inside Broad Art Museum near Berkey Hall on University campus during the shooting
Photos: AP
The 43-year-old suspect, described as a “short male with a mask, possibly Black,” wearing a jean jacket and a ball cap, by the police, later died from “a self-inflicted gunshot wound"
Photo: AP
He had no known affiliation to the university, and his motive remained a mystery, police said.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
When is Holi Festival in 2023?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View more