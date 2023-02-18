Shinde gets 'bow and arrow' as Thackeray loses name and symbol
Election Commission decided Friday that the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was the 'real' Shiv Sena.
Thackeray, speaking to reporters in Mumbai, said “They (Shinde faction) have stolen our Bow and Arrow symbol, but people will avenge this theft.”. He said that EC's decision would be challenged in the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court is still to decide on the dispute over the powers of the Deputy Speaker to disqualify rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.
The three-member Commission relied on the test of majority, which the Shinde faction was able to prove it had with the support of 40 out of 67 MLAs and MLCs in Maharashtra, and 13 out of 22 MPs in Parliament.
The EC decided that the “test of party Constitution” could not be relied upon as the party had not submitted a copy of its amended Constitution and the Shinde faction had claimed that Thackeray had illegally amended the party Constitution in January 2018.
“The paradox of India being the world’s largest democracy and its political field being occupied by some parties which are being treated as fiefdoms is disconcerting,” the EC noted in its order.