A team of India’s NDRF rescued a six-year-old girl from under the rubble in Turkey's Gaziantep.
Source
: Twitter/@NDRFHQ
The death toll due to the deadly earthquake in Turkey and its neighbour Syria crossed 19,000 on Thursday.
Source
: Reuters
The spokesperson of Ministry of Home Affairs tweeted a video of the girl, who was helped by NDRF team.
Source
: Twitter/@NDRFHQ
Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Under the guidance of PM Modi, we are committted to making @NDRFHQ the world’s leading disaster response force”.
India launched "Operation Dost" to extend assistance to Turkey and Syria.
Three batches of NDRF have been deployed in the last five days.
Source
: Twitter/@NDRFHQ
NDRF is using chip and stone cutters to breach fallen concrete slabs and other infrastructure and has deep radars that pick feeble sounds like the heartbeat or sound of a person.
Source
: Twitter/@NDRFHQ
The teams on the ground have quick deployed antenna and satellite phones for communication.
Source
: Twitter/@NDRFHQ
Seven four-wheeled vehicles and trucks, three teams were airlifted by an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 heavy lift aircraft from the Hindon air base in Ghaziabad to the Adana airport in Turkiye.
Source
: Twitter/@NDRFHQ
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
Horoscope for January 20, 2023
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View more