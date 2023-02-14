Satellites show aftermath of deadly Turkey earthquake
This satellite image shows a large landslide blocking the road after an earthquake in Islahiye, Turkey.
Mass graves built near Kahramanmaras, Turkey are seen in this image
A satellite image shows a new cemetery established northeast of Antakya, Turkey.
This image shows building damage, debris removal and temporary shelters in Kahramanmaras, Turkey
Seen here is a mountain road in Izlahiye, Turkey before the quake. The quake has claimed more than 37,000 lives in Turkey and Syria.
A satellite image shows a cluster of temporary shelter tents in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras
