Russia launched a  barrage of missiles on Ukrainian cities Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa, leading to several deaths

The missiles targeted energy infra facilities and hit residential buildings in the first such attack in three weeks

Explosions were also reported in the northern city of Chernihiv, the western Lviv region, as well as in the cities of Dnipro, Lutsk and Rivne

Emergency workers were seen extinguishing fire following the missile attack in Ukraine's Kyiv

Russia also attacked and laid partial control over the eastern half of Bakhmut, following which Ukraine said it had pushed them back

Bakhmut, a small mining town in Eastern Ukraine, has witnessed some of the war’s bloodiest fighting till date 

The town lies in flaming ruins, following relentlessly attacks by Russia

The last massive barrage took place on February 16 this year, almost a week before the world marked a year of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

