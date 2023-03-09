Russia launched a barrage of missiles on Ukrainian cities Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa, leading to several deaths
AP
The missiles targeted energy infra facilities and hit residential buildings in the first such attack in three weeks
Reuters
Explosions were also reported in the northern city of Chernihiv, the western Lviv region, as well as in the cities of Dnipro, Lutsk and Rivne
AP
Emergency workers were seen extinguishing fire following the missile attack in Ukraine's Kyiv
Reuters
Russia also attacked and laid partial control over the eastern half of Bakhmut, following which Ukraine said it had pushed them back
AP
Bakhmut, a small mining town in Eastern Ukraine, has witnessed some of the war’s bloodiest fighting till date
AP
The town lies in flaming ruins, following relentlessly attacks by Russia
The last massive barrage took place on February 16 this year, almost a week before the world marked a year of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Reuters
Low carb, high protein waffle recipe
Treatment and diagnosis of preeclampsia
Precautions before and after red light therapy
World Book Fair begins in New Delhi
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View more