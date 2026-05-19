Ruskin Bond Books You Should Reread

May 19, 2026
Set during the Revolt of 1857, this historical novella inspired the film Junoon and remains one of Bond’s most gripping works.
Source: amazon.in
This reflective novel explores ambition, loneliness, and small-town life through the experiences of aspiring writers and dreamers.
Source: amazon.in
This award winning collection blends memoir and fiction while capturing Bond’s deep emotional connection to Dehradun and the Himalayan foothills.
Source: amazon.in
Perfect for monsoon reading, this collection celebrates mountain rain, solitude, nature, and the peaceful rhythm of life in the hills.
Source: amazon.in
This collection revisits Rusty’s adventures through hill stations, friendships, school memories, and adolescent discoveries.
Source: amazon.in
Set in a small Himalayan village, this gentle story about greed, kindness, and innocence became one of Bond’s most beloved classics.
Source: amazon.in
Bond’s coming of age debut follows Rusty, an orphaned Anglo-Indian teenager navigating friendship, freedom, and identity in Dehradun.
Source: amazon.in
A beautifully atmospheric collection filled with lonely railway stations, forgotten towns, travellers, and quiet moments suspended in time.
Source: amazon.in
Beyond tigers: Wildlife you can spot in Ranthambore