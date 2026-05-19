May 19, 2026

Ruskin Bond Books You Should Reread

Aanya Mehta

A Flight of Pigeons

Set during the Revolt of 1857, this historical novella inspired the film Junoon and remains one of Bond’s most gripping works.

Source: amazon.in

Delhi Is Not Far

This reflective novel explores ambition, loneliness, and small-town life through the experiences of aspiring writers and dreamers.

Source: amazon.in

Our Trees Still Grow in Dehra

This award winning collection blends memoir and fiction while capturing Bond’s deep emotional connection to Dehradun and the Himalayan foothills.

Source: amazon.in

Rain in the Mountains

Perfect for monsoon reading, this collection celebrates mountain rain, solitude, nature, and the peaceful rhythm of life in the hills.

Source: amazon.in

Rusty, the Boy From the Hills

This collection revisits Rusty’s adventures through hill stations, friendships, school memories, and adolescent discoveries.

Source: amazon.in

The Blue Umbrella

Set in a small Himalayan village, this gentle story about greed, kindness, and innocence became one of Bond’s most beloved classics.

Source: amazon.in

The Room on the Roof

Bond’s coming of age debut follows Rusty, an orphaned Anglo-Indian teenager navigating friendship, freedom, and identity in Dehradun.

Source: amazon.in

Time Stops at Shamli

A beautifully atmospheric collection filled with lonely railway stations, forgotten towns, travellers, and quiet moments suspended in time.

Source: amazon.in

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