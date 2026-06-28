Jun 28, 2026

Romances written by women that will sweep you off your feet

Aanya Mehta

A Lady for a Duke

A beautifully crafted historical romance featuring longing, friendship, and one of the most unique love stories in recent romance fiction.

Source: amazon.in

Attachments

Before her YA success, Rainbow Rowell wrote this charming workplace romance about a man who falls for a woman through her email exchanges.

Source: amazon.in

Evvie Drake Starts Over

A quiet, mature romance about grief, second chances, and finding connection when you least expect it.

Source: amazon.in

The Blue Castle

Long before modern romance became a genre powerhouse, L.M. Montgomery wrote this charming story about a woman who decides to start living life on her own terms and unexpectedly finds love.

Source: amazon.in

The Forbidden Promise

Set against a rich historical backdrop, this lesser-known romance explores duty, family expectations, and a love that refuses to be forgotten.

Source: amazon.in

The Last Letter from Your Lover

A sweeping tale of love, secrets, and lost letters that unfolds across two timelines and keeps readers invested until the final page.

Source: amazon.in

The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy

A delightful blend of fantasy, enemies to lovers romance, and old-fashioned letter writing, this book is funny, tender, and wonderfully original.

Source: amazon.in

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches

Part romance, part cosy fantasy, this heart warming novel combines found family, magic, and a slow burn love story.

Source: amazon.in

Books from E.R. Braithwaite you cannot miss out on