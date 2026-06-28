Romances written by women that will sweep you off your feet

Jun 28, 2026
A beautifully crafted historical romance featuring longing, friendship, and one of the most unique love stories in recent romance fiction.
Source: amazon.in
Before her YA success, Rainbow Rowell wrote this charming workplace romance about a man who falls for a woman through her email exchanges.
Source: amazon.in
A quiet, mature romance about grief, second chances, and finding connection when you least expect it.
Source: amazon.in
Long before modern romance became a genre powerhouse, L.M. Montgomery wrote this charming story about a woman who decides to start living life on her own terms and unexpectedly finds love.
Source: amazon.in
Set against a rich historical backdrop, this lesser-known romance explores duty, family expectations, and a love that refuses to be forgotten.
Source: amazon.in
A sweeping tale of love, secrets, and lost letters that unfolds across two timelines and keeps readers invested until the final page.
Source: amazon.in
A delightful blend of fantasy, enemies to lovers romance, and old-fashioned letter writing, this book is funny, tender, and wonderfully original.
Source: amazon.in
Part romance, part cosy fantasy, this heart warming novel combines found family, magic, and a slow burn love story.
Source: amazon.in
Books from E.R. Braithwaite you cannot miss out on