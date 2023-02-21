The parades and dances mark the last hurrah full of extravagance and indulgence before a period of abstinence, termed ‘Lent’ by Christians
This period lasts for 40 days and is observed in imitation of the story of Jesus Christ’s fasting in the wilderness, where the devil tempted him many times
Source: AP
Street parties, known as blocos, and Samba dance, a mix of Afro-Brazilian traditions are important aspects of the Rio festival
Source: AP
However, Rio is not the only city to have its celebrations, with various Brazilian towns having their own parades
Source: AP
Around 50 countries, including India, celebrate their versions of the festival. In Goa this year, the celebrations were held near the river Mandovi in Panjim
Source: AP