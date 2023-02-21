Rio Carnival, the 'world's biggest festival,' continued to witness festivities, well into its third day, since the time it kicked off on  February 17

Source: Reuters

Brazil's federal government has expected 46 million people to join the festivities that are set to end on February 22

Source: AP

The parades and dances mark the last hurrah full of extravagance and indulgence before a period of abstinence, termed ‘Lent’ by Christians

Source: AP

This period lasts for 40 days and is observed in imitation of the story of Jesus Christ’s fasting in the wilderness, where the devil tempted him many times

Source: AP

Street parties, known as blocos, and Samba dance, a mix of Afro-Brazilian traditions are important aspects of the Rio festival

Source: AP

However, Rio is not the only city to have its celebrations, with various Brazilian towns having their own parades

Source: AP

Around 50 countries, including India, celebrate their versions of the festival. In Goa this year, the celebrations were held near the river Mandovi in Panjim

Source: AP

Click or Scan here to read the article

ALSO CHECK OUT:

Add a colourful twist to your curd rice

When is Holi Festival in 2023?

These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay

How does alcohol affect your health