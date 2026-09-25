Sep 25, 2026

Revolutionary reads you should know

Aanya Mehta

The Communist Manifesto by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels

A political text that reshaped global ideology. It challenged class systems and questioned economic inequality. Its influence is still felt across politics and society.

Source: amazon.in

The Autobiography of Malcolm X by Malcolm X and Alex Haley

A powerful account of transformation, resistance, and identity. The book reshaped conversations around race and justice. It remains deeply influential.

Source: amazon.in

1984 by George Orwell

A chilling warning about surveillance and authoritarian power. The novel introduced ideas that still define how we talk about freedom and control. Its relevance has only grown.

Source: amaozn.in

One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Márquez

A literary revolution in storytelling through magical realism. It transformed how history, memory, and power could be written. The novel reshaped world literature.

Source: amazon.in

Silent Spring by Rachel Carson

This book ignited the modern environmental movement. It exposed the dangers of unchecked pesticide use. It led to major changes in environmental policy.

Source: amazon.in

The God of Small Things by Arundhati Roy

A novel that challenged caste, social norms, and power structures in India. Its storytelling was as radical as its themes. It redefined contemporary Indian literature.

Source: amazon.in

All About Love by bell hooks

A revolutionary rethinking of love as an ethical and political force. hooks connects love to justice, care, and community. The book continues to inspire personal and social change.

Source: amazon.in

The Second Sex by Simone de Beauvoir

A ground breaking feminist work that examined womanhood as a social construct. It sparked conversations about gender, freedom, and equality. The book changed modern feminist thought.

Source: amazon.in

Animals that can see without having a head