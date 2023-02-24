REMEMBERING JAYALALITHA, THE IRON LADY OF TAMIL NADU, ON HER 75TH BIRTH ANNIVERSARY

Born in Mysore on February 24, 1948, Jayalalithaa had a celebrated film career before she joined the DMK in 1982

She became the youngest ever and the second female Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in 1991

A six-time chief minister Jayalalithaa helped make AIADMK one of the most successful political outfit in Tamil Nadu.

Thrown out of MGR’s funeral procession in 1987, she faced a protracted struggle to eventually head the AIADMK after the death of her mentor

In 1989, she was viciously attacked in the Tamil Nadu assembly, an incident she said shaped her as a person and politician

“I made a vow that day. When I do enter this assembly again, I will enter as Chief Minister. And I fulfilled my vow within two years,” she said in an interview.

Jayalalitha had to quit twice over corruption cases, but managed to stage dramatic comebacks on both occasions.

Hailed as ‘Puratchi Thalaivi’ (Revolutionary Leader)  she is credited with introducing many innovative schemes.

From a host of brand Amma initiatives like water, cement and subsidised canteens, she presided over a well-run state with high literacy rates and low child mortality

