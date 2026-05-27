Remarkable Animals Found in the Western Ghats

May 27, 2026
With its enormous yellow casque and dramatic wingspan, the great hornbill is one of the Western Ghats’ most iconic birds.
Source: wikimedia commons
Known for its silver white mane and expressive face, this endangered monkey is found only in the rainforests of the Western Ghats.
Source: wikimedia commons
One of India’s most colourful mammals, this giant squirrel is famous for its striking maroon, black, and cream fur.
Source: wikimedia commons
Perfectly camouflaged among mossy branches and rainforest foliage, this venomous snake is one of the region’s most unique reptiles.
Source: wikimedia commons
Recognisable by its glossy black fur and golden brown head, this shy primate is endemic to the Western Ghats forests.
Source: wikimedia commons
This sure footed mountain ungulate inhabits steep cliffs and grasslands in the Nilgiri and Anamalai hills.
Source: wikimedia commons
Often called a “living fossil,” the bizarre purple frog spends most of its life underground and emerges briefly during monsoon season.
Source: wikimedia commons
This rare forest tortoise is native to the evergreen forests of the southern Western Ghats and is difficult to spot in the wild.
Source: wikimedia commons
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