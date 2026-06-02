Jun 02, 2026

'Red' Books You Need to Read

Aanya Mehta

Red at the Bone

A beautifully written novel about family, identity, and generational history told through layered perspectives.

Source: amazon.in

Red Queen

A fantasy novel where blood colour determines power, filled with betrayal, romance, and rebellion.

Source: amazon.in

Red Rising

A gripping sci-fi tale of rebellion set in a colour coded society, blending action with political intrigue.

Source: amazon.in

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Known for its striking red toned covers, this thriller dives into mystery, crime, and dark secrets.

Source: amazon.in

The Handmaid’s Tale

Though not in the title, its iconic red symbolism makes it unforgettable, a dystopian story of control and resistance.

Source: amazon.in

The Little Red Chairs

A haunting story inspired by real events, blending myth, trauma, and human resilience.

Source: amazon.in

The Red Badge of Courage

A powerful Civil War novel exploring fear, bravery, and the psychological impact of battle.

Source: amazon.in

The Scarlet Letter

A classic exploring guilt, sin, and societal judgment, centred around the symbolic red letter “A.”

Source: amazon.in

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