'Red' Books You Need to Read

Jun 02, 2026
A beautifully written novel about family, identity, and generational history told through layered perspectives.
Source: amazon.in
A fantasy novel where blood colour determines power, filled with betrayal, romance, and rebellion.
Source: amazon.in
A gripping sci-fi tale of rebellion set in a colour coded society, blending action with political intrigue.
Source: amazon.in
Known for its striking red toned covers, this thriller dives into mystery, crime, and dark secrets.
Source: amazon.in
Though not in the title, its iconic red symbolism makes it unforgettable, a dystopian story of control and resistance.
Source: amazon.in
A haunting story inspired by real events, blending myth, trauma, and human resilience.
Source: amazon.in
A powerful Civil War novel exploring fear, bravery, and the psychological impact of battle.
Source: amazon.in
A classic exploring guilt, sin, and societal judgment, centred around the symbolic red letter “A.”
Source: amazon.in
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