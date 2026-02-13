Rare Butterfly Species You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

Feb 13, 2026
Endemic to Jamaica, this large and powerful butterfly has a limited population. Its dependence on specific host plants and ongoing habitat destruction have made sightings increasingly uncommon.
Source: wikimedia commons
Named after a German emperor, this butterfly is known for its emerald green sheen. Native to parts of India, Nepal, and Myanmar, it is considered rare due to overcollection and shrinking forest habitats.
Once thought to be extinct, this butterfly was rediscovered on the Portuguese island of Madeira. It survives in very small numbers and is closely monitored, making it one of Europe’s rarest butterflies.
Once declared extinct, this tiny blue butterfly made a miraculous comeback in California. It survives in a very limited coastal habitat and depends on specific native plants, making it one of the rarest butterflies in North America.
This vividly coloured butterfly is native to the Philippines and is considered extremely rare in the wild. Its beauty has unfortunately made it a target for illegal collectors, further threatening its survival.
The largest butterfly in the world, this stunning species is found only in Papua New Guinea. With a wingspan that can reach nearly 30 centimetres, it is instantly recognizable, yet critically endangered due to habitat loss caused by deforestation and farming.
This jewel like butterfly lives high in the Eastern Himalayas and is rarely spotted because of its remote, mountainous habitat. Its black wings with bright green and red markings make it one of the most striking butterflies in Asia.
