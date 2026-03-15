Rare Sheep Breeds Found Around the World

Mar 15, 2026
Found in the Tywi Valley of Wales, Balwen sheep are known for their black fleece with a white stripe on the face and distinctive white socks on their legs.
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Known for their distinctive black and white spotted coats and multiple horns, Jacob sheep are believed to have ancient origins linked to the Middle East before spreading to United Kingdom.
Source: wikimedia commons
Originally from Uzbekistan, Karakul sheep are prized for their hardy nature and unique pelts. They are among the oldest domesticated sheep breeds in the world.
Source: wikimedia commons
This rare breed from the Isle of Man has dark brown wool and usually four horns. Historically, it was raised mainly for meat rather than wool.
Source: wikimedia commons
Developed by the Navajo Nation, this breed is valued for its long wool used in traditional Navajo weaving.
Source: wikimedia commons
The Ouessant sheep, native to the island of Ouessant, is one of the smallest sheep breeds in the world and was once close to extinction.
Source: wikimedia commons
Native to Hungary, Racka sheep are famous for their long spiral-shaped horns that can grow over two feet. This ancient breed was historically kept by Hungarian shepherds and is now considered rare.
Source: wikimedia commons
Originating from the remote islands of St Kilda, Soay sheep are one of the most primitive domesticated sheep breeds. They naturally shed their wool instead of needing shearing.
Source: wikimedia commons
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