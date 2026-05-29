Rare coins that are worth a fortune

May 29, 2026
Flowing Hair dollar is believed to be among the first silver dollars struck by the U.S. Mint. Because of its rarity and significance, one example sold for millions at auction.
Source: wikipedia
During World War II, U.S. pennies were meant to be made from steel to save copper. A few were accidentally struck in copper instead, turning them into one of the most famous error coins in the world.
Source: wikipedia
Chain Cent featured a chain on the reverse to symbolize unity. It had a very limited production run, making surviving pieces incredibly valuable today.
Source: wikipedia
A rare Roman coin linked to Sponsian helped historians reconsider whether he was a real emperor. For years it was dismissed as fake, but renewed research gave the coin and the emperor, new importance.
Source: wikipedia
1933 Double Eagle is legendary in numismatics. Most were melted down before circulation, but a surviving piece sold for an astonishing $18.9 million, making it one of the most valuable coins ever auctioned.
Source: wikipedia
A missing mint mark turned a proof dime into a rarity. With only a tiny number known to exist, the 1975 No-S Roosevelt dime has become one of modern coin collecting’s biggest treasures.
Source: wikipedia
When designer Victor David Brenner added his initials “VDB” to the 1909 Lincoln cent, criticism led to a quick redesign. The original version became a highly sought-after collector’s piece.
Source: wikipedia
Lydian Lion coin is widely considered the oldest coin ever discovered. Made from electrum, a natural mix of gold and silver, it marked one of the earliest uses of money—and today its rarity and historical importance make it priceless to collectors.
Source: wikipedia
Female Chefs Who Took Indian Cuisine to the International Stage