Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday launched the 'iDEX Investor Hub' (iIH), under which more than Rs 200 crores had already been pledged by leading Indian investors
He also launched the ninth edition of 'Defence India Startup Challenges (DISC 9)' on "Cybersecurity" during the annual defence innovation event 'Manthan' as part of the Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru
Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) is the flagship initiative of the Department of Defence Production to encourage start-ups and other such entities engaged in defence innovation
Singh also released the Indian Army's compendium of '110 Problem Statements' for indigenous defence research, design, development and manufacturing ecosystem
'DISC 9' launched on Wednesday is the first collaboration of iDEX with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (i4C) division of the Ministry of Home Affairs
Rajnath Singh also said that India will spend 75 per cent of the total defence capital outlay for procurement from domestic defence manufacturers in 2023-24
The move will mean setting aside around Rs one lakh crore for procurement from domestic sources out of the total defence capital outlay of Rs 1,62,600 crore announced in the Union Budget for the next fiscal, officials said
