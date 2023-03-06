Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed UK’s Indian diaspora on Sunday
The interaction was organised by the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) UK chapter
During the interaction, Gandhi launched a fresh attack on the BJP, saying that the ruling party follows "an ideology of hatred and violence"
“If you notice the statement of the Foreign Minister, he said China is much more powerful than us. At the heart of the ideology is cowardice,” Gandhi added
The BJP has accused the Congress leader of maligning India abroad after repeated electoral defeats, after his address at Cambridge University
Gandhi is set to conclude his UK tour this week with an event in the House of Commons complex hosted by UK Opposition Labour Party Indian-origin MP Virendra Sharma
He will also address the Chatham House think tank in London on geopolitical issues
