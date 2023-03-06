Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed UK’s Indian diaspora on Sunday

PTI

The interaction was organised by the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) UK chapter

PTI

During the interaction, Gandhi launched a  fresh attack on the BJP, saying that the ruling party follows "an ideology of hatred and violence"

PTI

“If you notice the statement of the Foreign Minister, he said China is much more powerful than us. At the heart of the ideology is cowardice,” Gandhi added

PTI

The BJP has accused the Congress leader of maligning India abroad after repeated electoral defeats, after his address at Cambridge University

PTI

Gandhi  is set to conclude his UK tour this week with an event in the House of Commons complex hosted by UK Opposition Labour Party Indian-origin MP Virendra Sharma

PTI

He will also address the Chatham House think tank in London on geopolitical issues

PTI

Low carb, high protein waffle recipe

Treatment and diagnosis of preeclampsia

Precautions before and after red light therapy

World Book Fair begins in New Delhi

ALSO CHECK OUT:

Click or Scan here to read the article