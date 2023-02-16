Gulmarg, snow and ski: Rahul Gandhi enjoys a day in the snow
Videos of the Wayanad MP skiing through the slopes of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday were shared widely on social media.
He was seen zigzagging on the slope at Gulmarg skiing resort with an instructor filming the video
This comes barely two weeks after Rahul Gandhi had travelled to Ganderbal, about 20 km from Srinagar, to pay obeisance at the Kheer Bhawani temple.
The Congress leader is on a personal visit to J-K after conclusion of the first part of the Budget session of the Parliament.
Gandhi was in Jammu and Kashmir last month for the last leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra which concluded in Srinagar with flag hoisting at the Congress office
While walking in the Bharat Jodo Yatra Gandhi said 'Kashmiriyat' was his home. "I have never accepted these structures as my home. Wherever I live, it is a building, not a home. For me, a home is a thinking, it is a way of life.
