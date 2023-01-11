RAHUL GANDHI KICKS OFF PUNJAB LEG OF BHARAT JODO YATRA
Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib Wednesday morning, kicking off the Punjab leg of the party’s nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia
Addressing people at Sirhind in the Fatehgarh Sahib district this morning, he accused the BJP of spreading fear and hatred in the country.
Express Photo
The Congress leader asserted that India stood for “brotherhood, unity and respect” and that is why his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ was “successful”.
Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia
“An atmosphere of hatred has been spread in the country. The BJP and RSS people are dividing the country, putting one religion against the other, one caste against the other, one language against the other” he alleged.
Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia
In an attempt to strike a chord with peasants in the agrarian state, Gandhi said that he was not doing anything unusual by undertaking the Yatra as farmers walked more than him. “Punjab ka har ek kisaan hamse zyada chalta hai…,” he said.
Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia
Gandhi said the Yatra had been a learning experience after he interacted with and got feedback from various sections of society, including farmers, labourers, shopkeepers, traders and women.
Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia
Earlier in the morning, he had also paid obeisance at Hazrat Seyfiddin Farooqi Rauza Sharif.
Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia
Wearing a saffron turban and his trademark white T-shirt, Rahul Gandhi had also paid obeisance at the Golden Temple on Tuesday afternoon.This was Rahul’s first visit to the temple since 2017, when Congress government was elected in Punjab.
Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia
The Punjab-leg of the yatra started from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib and will pass through Mandi Gobindgarh, Khanna, Sahnewal, Ludhiana, Goraya, Phagwara, Jalandhar, Dasyua and Mukerian.