May 07, 2026

The best books by Rabindranath Tagore

Aanya Mehta

Chokher Bali

A bold and nuanced story about relationships, desire and the life of a young widow in Bengali society.

Source: amazon.in

Ghare-Baire

Also known as The Home and the World in Bengali, this version highlights the original language and cultural nuances of Tagore’s work.

Source: amazon.in

Gitanjali

A collection of deeply spiritual poems that earned Tagore the Nobel Prize in 1913. It reflects devotion, human connection and the divine.

Source: amazon.in

Gora

One of his most ambitious novels, Gora deals with religion, caste and nationalism in colonial India.

Source: amazon.in

Kabuliwala

A touching short story about the bond between a little girl and an Afghan fruit seller, simple yet profoundly emotional.

Source: amazon.in

Stray Birds

A collection of short, aphoristic poems, brief yet deeply philosophical and thought provoking.

Source: amazon.in

The Home and the World

Set during the Swadeshi movement, this novel explores nationalism, identity and personal conflict through complex characters.

Source: amazon.in

The Post Office

A symbolic play about freedom and longing, often interpreted as a reflection on life, death and spiritual liberation.

Source: amazon.in

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