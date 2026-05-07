The best books by Rabindranath Tagore

May 07, 2026
A bold and nuanced story about relationships, desire and the life of a young widow in Bengali society.
Source: amazon.in
Also known as The Home and the World in Bengali, this version highlights the original language and cultural nuances of Tagore’s work.
Source: amazon.in
A collection of deeply spiritual poems that earned Tagore the Nobel Prize in 1913. It reflects devotion, human connection and the divine.
Source: amazon.in
One of his most ambitious novels, Gora deals with religion, caste and nationalism in colonial India.
Source: amazon.in
A touching short story about the bond between a little girl and an Afghan fruit seller, simple yet profoundly emotional.
Source: amazon.in
A collection of short, aphoristic poems, brief yet deeply philosophical and thought provoking.
Source: amazon.in
Set during the Swadeshi movement, this novel explores nationalism, identity and personal conflict through complex characters.
Source: amazon.in
A symbolic play about freedom and longing, often interpreted as a reflection on life, death and spiritual liberation.
Source: amazon.in
The 8 biggest archaeological discoveries of all time