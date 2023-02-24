Punjab govt gives in to radical leader after supporters storm police station to free aide
Express Photo
Hundreds of supporters of Amritpal Singh clashed with police at the Ajnala police station near Amritsar.
PTI
Many of his supporters were carrying traditional weapons, and a few had guns.
Express Photo
Despite the barricades and police bandobast, Amritpal managed to reach Ajnala in a Mercedes with an open roof.
Express Photo
They did not budge until police “assured” Amritpal and his supporters that his associate Lovepreet Singh Tufan would be released.
Express Photo
Lovepreet Singh Tufan was arrested on charges that included kidnapping in which Amritpal was also an accused along with 25 others.
PTI
Amritpal, the 29-year-old who is a Khalistan sympathiser, returned from Dubai last year and became head of the outfit Waris Punjab De following the death of its founder, the actor-activist Deep Sidhu.
Express Photo
