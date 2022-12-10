Protests in Peru amid political instability 

Photo: AP
Protests have erupted in Peru this week in support of ousted president Pedro Castillo. Castillo had tried to dissolve Congress just hours before he was removed from office in an impeachment vote and arrested on a charge of rebellion on Wednesday.
Shortly before the impeachment vote, Castillo announced that he was installing a new emergency government and would rule by decree. The head of Peru’s army then resigned, along with four ministers, including those over foreign affairs and the economy.
Thereafter, Vice President Dina Boluarte replaced Castillo and became the first female leader in the history of the republic after hours of wrangling between the legislature and the departing president.
Police on Thursday fired tear gas and clashed with hundreds of protesters who demanded Castillo's release. Demonstrations continued on Friday, with protesters blocking roads with rocks, logs, and burning tires as they called for early elections.
In Lima, protesters trying to reach the Congress building have clashed with police, who used sticks and tear gas to push them back, and more protests were planned for Friday. In Pic: Supporters of ousted Peruvian leader Pedro Castillo protest outside the police prison where he is detained, in Lima, Peru December 9, 2022.
“The only thing left is the people. We have no authorities, we have nothing,” said Juana Ponce, one of the protesters this week. “It is a national shame. All these corrupt congressmen have sold out. They have betrayed our president, Pedro Castillo.”
Meanwhile, current Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has called for a political truce and the installation of a national unity government. She said that she was willing to discuss early elections with the country's political & civil organisations, but ruled out kick-starting constitutional changes for the time being.
Since 2016, Perú has been entrenched in political crises, with congresses and presidents trying to eliminate each other in turn. Peru has had six presidents in the last six years. In 2020, it cycled through three in a week.
