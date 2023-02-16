Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Aadi Mahotsav at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday
(PTI)
“What was once considered remote, now the government is making efforts to go there and bring the remote and neglected into the mainstream,” said the PM
(PTI)
Reflecting on this year’s budget, Modi said that under the PM Visvakarma Yojana, traditional craftsmen would get economical assistance apart from skill development training
(PTI)
"New India will stand on the confluence of ‘aadi’ and ‘aadhunikta'," the PM added
(PTI)
The prime minister paid floral tributes to Birsa Munda and took a walk-through of the stalls at the exhibition
(PTI)
An annual initiative of the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation Limited under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the Aadi Mahotsav
(PTI)
The festival is on till February 27
(PTI)
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
When is Holi Festival in 2023?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
Learn more