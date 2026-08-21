Pigeon species you didn’t know existed

Aug 21, 2026
The Luzon bleeding-heart gets its dramatic name from a vivid red patch on its white chest that resembles a drop of blood. Endemic to the Philippines, this shy forest pigeon spends much of its time walking on the forest floor searching for seeds and fallen fruits.
Source: wikimedia commons
The blue pigeon, found in parts of South Asia, has a striking slate-blue body and darker wings. Unlike many familiar pigeons, it is strongly associated with forested and mountainous habitats and is often seen high in trees.
Source: wikimedia commons
The Nicobar pigeon is one of the most spectacular pigeons in the world, with shimmering green, copper and blue feathers and long hackles around its neck. Found on islands across Southeast Asia, it is also considered the closest living relative of the extinct dodo.
Source: wikimedia commons
Found across parts of Southeast Asia, the pink-necked green pigeon is known for its striking colour combination. Males have bright green plumage with a pinkish-red neck and chest, while females are generally more subdued in colour.
Source: wikimedia commons
The spinifex pigeon lives in Australia's dry interior, where its reddish-brown plumage helps it blend into rocky and desert landscapes. Unlike urban pigeons, it spends much of its time on the ground and is well adapted to Australia's harsh outback.
Source: wikimedia commons
Found only on Samoa, the tooth-billed pigeon is an exceptionally unusual species. Its strong, hooked bill has tooth-like projections along the lower edge, and it is one of the world's rarest pigeons, threatened by habitat loss and introduced predators.
Source: wikimedia commons
Native to the forests of New Guinea, the Victoria crowned pigeon is enormous compared with familiar city pigeons. It has an elaborate lace-like blue crest, red eyes and a deep purple breast, making it look more like a ground-dwelling royal bird than a typical pigeon.
Source: wikimedia commons
Native to the Caribbean and southern Florida, the white-crowned pigeon is a striking forest and coastal bird. Adults have dark slate-grey bodies, a bright white crown and reddish eyes. It plays an important ecological role by dispersing seeds, particularly in tropical forests and mangrove habitats.
Source: wikimedia commons
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