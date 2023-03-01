Philanthropist and investor Bill Gates delivered the 5th Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture in New Delhi

“Creating an Equal World: The Power of Innovation,” was the subject of the lecture 

Co-chair and trustee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Gates took the stage weeks after the release of his latest book: How to Prevent the Next Pandemic

The book is a veritable action plan – informed by technology and the latest in vaccine research — to anticipate and address the next health challenge

This was the first Ramnath Goenka lecture after the pandemic

The lecture is named after the founder of The Indian Express

Raghuram Rajan, Pranab Mukherjee, Ranjan Gogoi and S Jaishankar delivered the lecture in previous years

