Pets rescued as Turkey earthquake wreaks havoc

Reuters

Amid the massive destruction caused by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, animals are suffering along with humans.

Reuters

Reuters

Field hospitals have been set up in Turkey to care for rescued pets. 

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters

Those hurrying to find and care for pets also struggle to give them proper care.

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters

The animals eat their own faeces for their own survival, and when they are rescued, they are often highly agitated.

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters

Haytap, an animal welfare organisation, has taken charge of coordinating aid efforts and volunteers, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters

A member of the Animal Rights Federation (HAYTAP) feeds milk to a baby cat.

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters

Add a colourful twist to your curd rice

These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay

How does alcohol affect your health

When is Holi Festival in 2023?

ALSO CHECK OUT:

Click or Scan here to read the article