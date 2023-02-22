Pets rescued as Turkey earthquake wreaks havoc
Reuters
Amid the massive destruction caused by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, animals are suffering along with humans.
Reuters
Reuters
Field hospitals have been set up in Turkey to care for rescued pets.
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Those hurrying to find and care for pets also struggle to give them proper care.
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
The animals eat their own faeces for their own survival, and when they are rescued, they are often highly agitated.
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Haytap, an animal welfare organisation, has taken charge of coordinating aid efforts and volunteers, as reported by Al Jazeera.
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
A member of the Animal Rights Federation (HAYTAP) feeds milk to a baby cat.
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
When is Holi Festival in 2023?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View more