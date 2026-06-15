Jun 15, 2026

Patricia Cornwell books you shouldn't miss

Aanya Mehta

All That Remains

When a series of young couples are found murdered, Scarpetta faces one of the most chilling and complex cases of her career.

Source: amazon.in

Blow Fly

A major turning point in the series, featuring a retired Scarpetta facing one of her most dangerous adversaries yet.

Source: amazon.in

Body of Evidence

Scarpetta investigates a disturbing murder involving a bestselling novelist, uncovering secrets that blur the line between fiction and reality.

Source: amazon.in

Cruel and Unusual

A convicted killer is executed, only for evidence to emerge suggesting he may still be connected to new murders. The result is a tense and unforgettable thriller.

Source: amazon.in

Postmortem

The groundbreaking debut that introduced Kay Scarpetta. Winner of multiple mystery awards, it helped popularize forensic crime fiction and remains one of Cornwell's finest works.

Source: amazon.in

Ripper: The Secret Life of Walter Sickert

For readers interested in true crime, Cornwell presents her controversial theory linking artist Walter Sickert to the infamous Jack the Ripper murders.

Source: amazon.in

The Book of the Dead

Combining forensic science, family drama, and suspense, this instalment reunites key characters in a high-stakes investigation.

Source: amazon.in

The Last Precinct

One of the most personal entries in the Scarpetta series, this novel sees the medical examiner fighting both a murder investigation and attacks on her reputation.

Source: amazon.in

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