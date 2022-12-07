Photo: AP
Twenty transgender women sashayed on a stage dressed in ethnic dresses at this year’s India’s Miss Trans NE pageant, held in Guwahati, drawing rounds of applause from the audience.
Photo: AP
The contestants came from India’s remote eight northeastern states, some of them nestled in the Himalayas in a relatively undeveloped region known for its stunning natural vistas.
Photo: AP
The event promoted the beauty and uniqueness of the northeastern region and community pride to uplift the transgender community, said Ajan Akash Barauah, the organiser.
Photo: AP
It wasn’t easy to hold the show with no corporate funding. Ajan turned to friends and organisations supporting the transgender cause to finance the pageant.
Photo: AP
Sexual minorities across India have gained a degree of acceptance, especially in big cities, and transgender people were guaranteed equal rights as a third gender in 2014.
Photo: AP
But prejudice persists and the community continues to face discrimination and rejection by their families. They’re often denied jobs, education and health care.
Photo: AP
Ajan lived in Delhi for 13 years as a fashion designer and moved to her hometown of Guwahati in northeastern Assam state after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country.
Photo: AP
She had won the title of Trans Queen in 2014, in a pageant held in the southern city of Vishakhapatnam, and later decided to help the community in the northeastern region. In Pic: Winner of Miss Trans Northeast 22, Lucey Ham, center, with first runner-up Aria Deka, right, and Rishidhya Sangkarishan as second runner up pose for a photograph
Photo: AP
Creating awareness about transgender people and educating them about their rights was what got Ajan involved with the event.
Photo: AP