Discover opera singers from around the world

Golda Schultz

Before becoming an internationally recognised soprano, Golda Schultz studied journalism at Rhodes University in South Africa. She later changed direction, studying music at the University of Cape Town before continuing her training at the Juilliard School in New York. Her career has since taken her to leading venues including the Metropolitan Opera, the Royal Opera House and the Vienna State Opera. Her journey is a reminder that a career in classical music can begin with an unexpected change of direction.