Discover opera singers from around the world

Nov 12, 2026
Before becoming an internationally recognised soprano, Golda Schultz studied journalism at Rhodes University in South Africa. She later changed direction, studying music at the University of Cape Town before continuing her training at the Juilliard School in New York. Her career has since taken her to leading venues including the Metropolitan Opera, the Royal Opera House and the Vienna State Opera. Her journey is a reminder that a career in classical music can begin with an unexpected change of direction.
Source: wikimedia commons
Soprano Ermonela Jaho was born in Albania and trained at the Conservatory of Tirana before continuing her studies in Rome. She is particularly admired for the emotional intensity she brings to tragic operatic heroines, including Violetta in Verdi’s La Traviata and Cio-Cio-San in Puccini’s Madama Butterfly. Rather than relying on vocal technique alone, Jaho is known for immersing herself in the psychological lives of her characters, making her performances especially affecting.
Source: wikimedia commons
Soprano Lydie Pace has an unusual place in the classical music world: she is recognised for bringing opera to international audiences as a singer of Central African origin. Born in Bangui, she later trained in France and developed a career spanning performance and vocal teaching. Her journey highlights opera’s reach beyond the European countries most commonly associated with the art form, as well as the challenges faced by artists building careers across cultures and languages.
Source: wikimedia commons
Pene Pati has become one of the most prominent opera singers of Samoan heritage, performing at major venues including the Metropolitan Opera and Opéra national de Paris. Raised in New Zealand after being born in Samoa, the tenor has spoken about growing up with financial difficulties and pursuing a career that once seemed unlikely. His warm vocal tone and versatility across French and Italian opera have helped him build an international following.
Source: wikimedia commons
South African soprano Pretty Yende first encountered opera through a television advertisement featuring the “Flower Duet” from Léo Delibes’ opera Lakmé. The music captivated her and sparked an interest that eventually led her to some of the world’s most prestigious opera houses. In 2011, she became the first artist in the history of the Belvedere Singing Competition to win first prize in every category. Her repertoire includes roles in operas by Donizetti, Verdi and Mozart.
Source: wikimedia commons
Samuel Mariño is unusual even by opera’s standards: he is a male soprano whose natural voice retained its exceptionally high range rather than changing in the typical way during puberty. Born in Caracas, he initially dreamed of becoming a ballet dancer and studied dance before committing to singing. He later trained at the Conservatoire de Paris and developed a repertoire that includes demanding Baroque and Classical works. His colourful stage costumes also challenge opera’s traditional visual conventions.
Source: wikimedia commons
Bass-baritone Simon Estes was among the pioneering Black American opera singers to achieve international success during the 20th century. Born in Iowa, he went on to perform at leading opera houses around the world, including Bayreuth and the Metropolitan Opera. His career unfolded when racial prejudice still created significant barriers for Black performers in classical music. Beyond the stage, Estes has also supported educational and humanitarian initiatives, including projects for young people in Africa.
Source: wikimedia commons
South Korean coloratura soprano Sumi Jo is celebrated for her agility, precision and ability to perform technically demanding high-register passages. She studied in Seoul before continuing her musical training in Italy, where she developed the technique that would help her build an international career. Jo became particularly known for roles in operas by Mozart and Rossini, as well as for her interpretations of Baroque repertoire. Her success helped bring greater international attention to South Korean classical singers.
Source: wikimedia commons
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