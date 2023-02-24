Today marks one year since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. The war has so far displaced over 7.5 million people from Ukraine
The war marks the biggest attack by a country on another since World War II
Over the past year, it has caused loss of countless number of lives, lingering pain, and fear as military drones crowd the innocent skies
Russia has referred to the war as a “special military operation” aimed at the “demilitarization” and “denazification” of the country to protect ethnic Russians
Whereas, Ukraine called the invasion “an illegal act of aggression against a country with a democratically elected government”
What surprised the world was the stiff resistance put up by Ukrainian forces to the Russian attack
Ukraine managed to push back the invading army from Kyiv, but the question remains: what can the world do to end the gruesome war?
