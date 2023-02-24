Today marks one year since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. The war has so far displaced over 7.5 million people from Ukraine

Reuters

The war marks the biggest attack by a country on another since World War II

AP Photo

Over the past year, it has caused loss of countless number of lives, lingering pain, and fear as military drones crowd the innocent skies

AP Images for Avaaz.org

Russia has referred to the war as a “special military operation” aimed at the “demilitarization” and “denazification” of the country to protect ethnic Russians

Reuters

Whereas, Ukraine called the invasion  “an illegal act of aggression against a country with a democratically elected government”

AP Photo

What surprised the world was the stiff resistance put up by Ukrainian forces to the Russian attack

AP Photo

AP Photo

Ukraine managed to push back the invading army from Kyiv, but the question remains: what can the world do to end the gruesome war?

Reuters

Add a colourful twist to your curd rice

These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay

How does alcohol affect your health

When is Holi Festival in 2023?

ALSO CHECK OUT:

Click or Scan here to read the article