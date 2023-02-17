(AP)
Earlier this month, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres sounded a grim prognosis about the prospects for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, which will mark a year on February 24
(AP)
The world, Guterres said, was heading towards a “wider war”, and “I fear it is doing so with its eyes wide open”
(AP)
The US-led Western alliance is expecting Russia to launch another big offensive in the coming days
(AP)
The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said that from February 24, 2022 to February 12, 2023, there were 18,955 civilian casualties in Ukraine
(AP)
The war has displaced over 7.5 million people from Ukraine over the last year
(AP)
The expectation that Vladimir Putin might have had, of a quick operation in Ukraine that would perhaps end with a regime change in Kiev, was belied as Ukraine fought back
(AP)
On Thursday, Russia let loose 32 missiles across Ukraine, its 15th such attack since the war began
(AP)
The war has transformed the trans-Atlantic partnership, with Europe accepting America’s leadership of the alliance
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
When is Holi Festival in 2023?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More