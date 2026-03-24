Mar 24, 2026

Niche Books That Will Change Your Perspective

Aanya Mehta

Annihilation

Jeff VanderMeer delivers a strange, unsettling sci-fi story that defies traditional explanations. It’s mysterious and thought provoking.

Source: amazon.in

Cloud Atlas

David Mitchell weaves six interconnected stories across time, each with a different style. It’s ambitious and creatively structured.

Source: amazon.in

House of Leaves

Mark Z. Danielewski creates a labyrinth of text with unusual layouts, footnotes, and multiple narratives. It’s eerie, complex, and visually unique.

Source: amazon.in

If on a winter's night a traveler

By Italo Calvino, this novel is written in second person and constantly restarts its own story. It’s a playful, experimental take on reading itself.

Source: amazon.in

Lincoln in the Bardo

George Saunders tells the story through a chorus of ghosts in a graveyard. The structure is unconventional and emotionally powerful.

Source: amazon.in

Piranesi

By Susanna Clarke, this novel follows a man living in a mysterious infinite house. It’s quiet, strange, and deeply immersive.

Source: amazon.in

The Night Circus

By Erin Morgenstern, this book blends magical realism with a non linear narrative. It’s atmospheric and visually rich.

Source: amazon.in

The Employees

By Olga Ravn, this underrated sci-fi novel is told through workplace reports from humans and humanoids aboard a spaceship. It’s strange, philosophical, and deeply original.

Source: amazon.in

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